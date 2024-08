The Taoiseach says the Government is mindful of the cost of living and the Budget will contain a package to help people who are struggling.

Simon Harris was speaking in Kerry today six weeks before the Finance Minister presents Budget 2025 to the Dáil.

Fuel prices have risen twice this year as excise duty cuts were reinstated.

Taoiseach Simon Harris says the situation has improved, but some people are finding it difficult to cope with price increases: