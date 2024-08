Almost 3,000 homes farms and businesses have lost power in Donegal.

One major fault in the Donegal Town area was affected 2050 premises.

It is due to be resolved by 7:30 this evening.

There are two fault causing issues in Carndonagh.

Electricity is be restored at 7:30pm for 79 of those affected.

While the remaining 853 properties will be fixed by 8:45pm tonight.