Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Baby girl recovering in hospital after dog attack in Kerry

A baby girl is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Kerry.

It’s understood she was attacked by an XL bully.

The baby girl who is 12 months old was attacked at her home in the Lixnaw area of County Kerry over the weekend.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries – she underwent surgery and is said to be recovering well

The dog has since been destroyed and a garda investigation is underway.

It’s understood the dog involved was an XL bully which are set to be banned in October.

They will be banned under certain circumstances from then and completely by the new year – making them the first dogs to the banned in Ireland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Person seriously injured in weekend crash in Newmills

20 August 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information on Burnfoot crash

20 August 2024
farm famers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deferral of RZLT welcomed

20 August 2024
Corncrake2
News, Top Stories

Highest number of corncrake territories recorded in Ireland in 25 years

20 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Person seriously injured in weekend crash in Newmills

20 August 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information on Burnfoot crash

20 August 2024
farm famers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deferral of RZLT welcomed

20 August 2024
Corncrake2
News, Top Stories

Highest number of corncrake territories recorded in Ireland in 25 years

20 August 2024
0_House-Keys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social Democrats call on Government to urgently deliver social homes

20 August 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Post mortem to be carried out today on body of woman found dead in Magherafelt

20 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube