Car stolen in Letterkenny later found abandoned

Investigations are continuing into the theft of a car in Letterkenny.

A silver Audi with a partial registration of ’08 D’ was stolen from Parkview Drive between 10:40pm and midnight on Tuesday last.

It was later found abandoned in the Gortlee area with damage caused to the rear passenger tyre of the vehicle.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who observed the car being driven in the area to contact them.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a quad was stolen in St Johnston over the weekend.

After being taken from a shed in the Ballylennon area at around 2pm on Saturday last, the quad was discovered abandoned a short distance away.

Damage was caused to the front tyre of the vehicle.

Gardai are urging anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.