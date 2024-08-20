Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai renew appeal for information on Burnfoot crash

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information relating to a crash in Burnfoot last week.

Three people, aged in their 20s were hospitalised following the collision at Ballyderown on Thursday night last, between 9:55pm and 10pm.

A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is being urged to contact Gardai in Buncrana.

Gardai are also appealing to road users who were travelling between the area of Sappagh, Muff and Ballyderowen at the time and who may have video footage to make it available to them.

