Highest number of corncrake territories recorded in Ireland in 25 years

The highest number of corncrake territories has been recorded in Ireland in 25 years.

A recent survey from the National Parks and Wildlife Service shows the numbers of corncrake territories recorded in the core breeding areas of Donegal, Mayo and Galway have increased by 45% since 2018.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan has praised landowners for their continued effort to restore the species.

People are warned however, that despite increases, the birds remain vulnerable and at risk.

