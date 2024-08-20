Letterkenny named cheapest town for college students

Letterkenny has once again been named the cheapest town for students according to switcher.ie.

The town had the cheapest accommodation cost for third level students at an average of €381 compared to €958 for those studying in Dublin.

The total cost including fees for the academic year totalled to €13,147 for students of Letterkenny ATU, an 3% increase on 2023.

Meanwhile, the town ranked 5th in terms of being the most affordable for international students with a total cost of €23,643 for the year including fees.