Letterkenny named cheapest town for college students

Letterkenny has once again been named the cheapest town for students according to switcher.ie.

The town had the cheapest accommodation cost for third level students at an average of €381 compared to €958 for those studying in Dublin.

The total cost including fees for the academic year totalled to €13,147 for students of Letterkenny ATU, an 3% increase on 2023.

Meanwhile, the town ranked 5th in terms of being the most affordable for international students with a total cost of €23,643 for the year including fees.

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Letterkenny named cheapest town for college students

20 August 2024
Audio, Playback

Community Garda Slot on Tuesday August 20th

20 August 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 August 2024
News, Top Stories

Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School to receive €5,000 in funding

20 August 2024
