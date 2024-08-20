Loughros Point Road closed today

The Loughros Point Road will be closed to day on account of works.
The section of road between Crannogbui and Shanaghan Lake is to be resurfaced.
Donegal County Council has apologised for any inconvenience which this may cause.
