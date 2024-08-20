Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School to receive €5,000 in funding

The Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School in Donegal is to receive a share of a €69,000 fund for small scale festivals and summers schools across the country.

The Rossnowlagh based Summer School is to receive €5,000.

This year’s theme for the annual Summer School is ‘Words, Language and Lore / Focail, Teanga agus Seanchas’, examining how words and language collided in Mícheál Ó Cléirigh’s Ireland.

Lectures from renowned historians and academics feature, led by Prof. John McCafferty, Director of the UCD Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Institute will take place.