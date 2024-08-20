Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mickey Harte back in football with Offaly

Mickey Harte is to return to inter county senior football management, one month on from leaving Derry.

Tyrone’s former All Ireland winning boss is to become the joint manager of Offaly.

He will take a three year term with the Faithful County alongside Declan Kelly.

He has been endorsed by the Offaly management committee with ratification at the next county board meeting expected to be a formality.

Offaly lost heavily to Dublin in the Leinster Championship and finished bottom of their Tailteann Cup group while earlier in the league they finished 6th in Division 3.

