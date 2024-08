The number of premises without power in Carndonagh sits at 932.

Two power faults are causing the issue.

While 373 ESB customers were to have their electricity restored at 5:45pm, it appears the fault has worsened with now 853 impacted, without any indication to when the problem will be fixed.

The remaining fault that affected 73 homes and businesses is still on course to be repaired at 7:30pm.

Updates can be found on the ESB power check website.