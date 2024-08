The Social Democrats are calling on the government to urgently deliver social homes.

Over 235,000 people are in need of social housing, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Office.

The Social Democrats claim the government is leaving the country with a social housing deficit, and putting a huge reliance on the HAP system.

Cian O’Callaghan, the party’s Housing Spokesperson, says the government is living in “cloud cuckoo land”: