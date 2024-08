Two people were arrested in Donegal over the weekend and over €3,000 worth of drugs seized as part of Operation Tara.

In total, 10 people were detected in possession of controlled drugs.

€3,150 worth of cocaine and cannabis were seized by the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit a checkpoints and during searches.

Assistance was provided by Revenue and a detector dog.

Garda Grainne Doherty is appealing for information on the sale and supply of drugs: