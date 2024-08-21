Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Derry’s Sargent named Minor Player of the Year

Derry captain James Sargent has been named as this year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Football Player of the Year.

The midfielder scored a goal in the All-Ireland final win against Armagh while he was also named player of the match on the day.

The Team of the Year is made up of five from Derry, with Ronan Canavan, Kyle Grant, Eamon Young and Dylan Rocks also joining Sargent.

There’s also four from Armagh, three from Munster champions Kerry and three from Connacht winners Mayo.

2024 Electric Ireland Football Minor Star Team of the Year

1. Kacper Robak (Kerry and Dr. Crokes)

2. Tom Hession (Mayo and Eastern Gaels)

3. Ronan Canavan (Derry and Brian Ógs Steelstown)

4. Conall Wilson (Armagh and St Peter’s)

5. Luke Grant (Derry and Greenlough)

6. Ben Murphy (Kerry and Austin Stacks)

7. Diarmaid O’Rourke (Armagh and St Patricks Dromintee)

8. James Sargent (Derry and Lavey)

9. Dáithí O’Callaghan (Armagh and Carrickcruppen St Patricks GAA)

10. Eamon Young (Derry and Newbridge)

11. Kobe McDonald (Mayo and Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

12. Gearóid White (Kerry and John Mitchels)

13. Eoin Duffy (Armagh and Culloville Blues GAC)

14. Oisín Deane (Mayo and Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

15. Dylan Rocks (Derry and Loup)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-08-21 153322
News, Top Stories

Two drivers caught speeding in wet weather conditions

21 August 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Donegal Town Pier Carpark to close amid flood risks over next 24 hours

21 August 2024
vhi fund
News, Audio, Top Stories

VHI health insurance customers face second price increase this year

21 August 2024
Screenshot 2024-08-21 131653
News, Audio, Top Stories

37% injuries in pavement injuries to visually impaired people – Vision Ireland

21 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-08-21 153322
News, Top Stories

Two drivers caught speeding in wet weather conditions

21 August 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Donegal Town Pier Carpark to close amid flood risks over next 24 hours

21 August 2024
vhi fund
News, Audio, Top Stories

VHI health insurance customers face second price increase this year

21 August 2024
Screenshot 2024-08-21 131653
News, Audio, Top Stories

37% injuries in pavement injuries to visually impaired people – Vision Ireland

21 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 August 2024
#LoveDonegal - Image 4
News, Top Stories

#LoveDonegal day taking place in September

21 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube