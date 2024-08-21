Derry’s Sargent named Minor Player of the Year

Derry captain James Sargent has been named as this year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Football Player of the Year.

The midfielder scored a goal in the All-Ireland final win against Armagh while he was also named player of the match on the day.

The Team of the Year is made up of five from Derry, with Ronan Canavan, Kyle Grant, Eamon Young and Dylan Rocks also joining Sargent.

There’s also four from Armagh, three from Munster champions Kerry and three from Connacht winners Mayo.

2024 Electric Ireland Football Minor Star Team of the Year

1. Kacper Robak (Kerry and Dr. Crokes)

2. Tom Hession (Mayo and Eastern Gaels)

3. Ronan Canavan (Derry and Brian Ógs Steelstown)

4. Conall Wilson (Armagh and St Peter’s)

5. Luke Grant (Derry and Greenlough)

6. Ben Murphy (Kerry and Austin Stacks)

7. Diarmaid O’Rourke (Armagh and St Patricks Dromintee)

8. James Sargent (Derry and Lavey)

9. Dáithí O’Callaghan (Armagh and Carrickcruppen St Patricks GAA)

10. Eamon Young (Derry and Newbridge)

11. Kobe McDonald (Mayo and Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

12. Gearóid White (Kerry and John Mitchels)

13. Eoin Duffy (Armagh and Culloville Blues GAC)

14. Oisín Deane (Mayo and Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

15. Dylan Rocks (Derry and Loup)