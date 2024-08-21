Donegal County council appeal to farmers on crow banger usage



Donegal County Council have appealed to farmers to ensure crow bangers are not impacting their neighbours.

The machine keeps birds away from crops and grain storage areas by making a loud noise in a bid to scare them away.

They are prohibited to be used near residential buildings between sunset and sunrise and should be screened from houses with bales or barriers.

It’s recommended that electronic bird scarers are used as an alternative.

These deter birds by using distress and danger calls along with harassment sounds of predator birds.