Donegal County Council have issued a notice that Donegal Town Pier Carpark will be closed for designated periods today and tomorrow as a safety measure.

It’s due to flooding risks with potential high tides, a storm surge and heavy rain over the next 24 hours.

The carpark will close from 6:30pm until 9:30pm tonight.

Tomorrow there will be closures from 7am until 10am in the morning and again from 7:30pm until 10pm at night.

A high tide advisory will remain in place until 12 noon on Friday.