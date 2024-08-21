Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
First Irish record of North Atlantic Whale validated after sightings in Donegal waters

The first record of a North Atlantic Right Whale has been validated by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group following two sightings in Donegal waters in recent months.

The mammal was first spotted in Donegal Bay in July and earlier this month 70km away.

The IWDG is appealing to people in the North West and in Donegal particularly, to be extra vigilant for unusual whale sightings.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group initially received a a report of a North Atlantic right whale in Donegal Bay on July 15th.

A month later, on August 13th a US visitor contacted the group claiming to have witnessed what he believed to be a Northern right whale between Lower Cruit Island and Arranmore.

The IWDG has determined the second sighting ‘probable’ based on a number of factors.

Observers of whales in Donegal and the North West are urged to be extra vigilant and to report any unusual whale sightings to IWDG along with images or video.

