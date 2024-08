A loud banging noise has been causing much concern in Buncrana over the past three days.

The noise has been persisting through the day and night, impacting residents’ sleep.

The cause of the banging is unconfirmed however, Donegal County Council has urged farmers to ensure crow bangers are being used in the proper manner. The machines should be screened by bales or barriers and not used between sunset and sunrise.

Councillor Jack Murray is appealing to those responsible to desist: