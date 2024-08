This years’ #LoveDonegal day will take place next month.

On Wednesday, 25th September, people are being urged to celebrate Donegal on social media.

Last year’s #LoveDonegal day became a world-wide phenomenon, reaching a global audience of 85 million across 24 hours and rising to nearly 125 million throughout the weekend.

To get involved, when posting what you love about Donegal use #LoveDonegal or #DúnnanGallAbú in social media posts and tag @Donegal_IrelandsDNA!