Two drivers caught speeding in wet weather conditions

Two drivers were caught speeding on a 100km/h road in the Newtowncunningham area earlier today.

One car was travelling at 147km/h and the other was 137km/.

Both had just performed an overtaking manoeuvre.

Gardaí say there was an extra element of danger with road conditions being wet during current weather conditions.

They are urging drivers to slow down and to allow extra distance with the vehicle in front due to longer stopping distances.

Motorists should also be aware of aquaplaning, to use dipped headlights.

 

