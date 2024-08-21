Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Young girl being treated for serious injuries after attack on house in Cork

A young girl is being treated for serious injuries after an attack on a house in Cork.

Gardaí are appealing for information after what’s been described as “a heinous assault on an innocent child” on Monday night.

The young girl was rushed to Cork University Hospital for treatment initially, but has since been transferred to Dublin for specialist care.

She’s currently in a serious but stable condition at Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

She was injured during a disturbance at a house in Charleville in Cork at around 11.30 on Monday night.

Gardaí say they’re following a “definite line of inquiry” and are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area around the time of the attack.

