Blue plaque unveiled in Strabane to honour Alexander Ector Orr

A blue plaque has been unveiled in Strabane in recognition of Alexander Ector Orr.

The Strabane native is best known for helping finance and arrange construction of New York’s subway system.

He emigrated to America in the 1850s, aged 19 and went on to become a successful businessman.

Mr Orr was instrumental in the foundation of the initial subway line in New York from Lower Manhattan to Harlem.

The blue plaque was unveiled yesterday in his honour on the Strabane Credit Union building by the Ulster History Circle.