Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Buncrana Cllr believes new swimming strategy is opportune time to get new leisure centre over the line

The launch of a new swimming strategy by Government is the opportune time to get the new Buncrana Leisure Centre over the line.

That’s the belief of the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District who is urging Minister Thomas Byrne to sanction funding for the development.

The government’s new plan is expected to include a major funding announcement for both indoor and outdoor swimming and comes following Team Ireland’s success at the Paris Olympics.

Councillor Jack Murray says Buncrana Leisure Centre is an ideal project to be included in the initiative:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

buncrana leisure centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Cllr believes new swimming strategy is opportune time to get new leisure centre over the line

22 August 2024
Muff Driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outage after dangerous driving incident in Muff

22 August 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out in Strabane and Derry as part of dissident republican activity investigation

22 August 2024
Mica House 4
News, Top Stories

SEAI hosting information event for defective block homeowners

22 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

buncrana leisure centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Cllr believes new swimming strategy is opportune time to get new leisure centre over the line

22 August 2024
Muff Driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outage after dangerous driving incident in Muff

22 August 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out in Strabane and Derry as part of dissident republican activity investigation

22 August 2024
Mica House 4
News, Top Stories

SEAI hosting information event for defective block homeowners

22 August 2024
Alexander Ector Orr 1
News, Top Stories

Blue plaque unveiled in Strabane to honour Alexander Ector Orr

22 August 2024
iphone 14 phone camera social media smartphone
News, Audio, Top Stories

Details of phone ban in secondary schools to be unveiled in coming weeks

22 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube