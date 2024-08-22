Buncrana Cllr believes new swimming strategy is opportune time to get new leisure centre over the line

The launch of a new swimming strategy by Government is the opportune time to get the new Buncrana Leisure Centre over the line.

That’s the belief of the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District who is urging Minister Thomas Byrne to sanction funding for the development.

The government’s new plan is expected to include a major funding announcement for both indoor and outdoor swimming and comes following Team Ireland’s success at the Paris Olympics.

Councillor Jack Murray says Buncrana Leisure Centre is an ideal project to be included in the initiative: