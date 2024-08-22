Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Complaint about Donegal hospitality experience labelled ‘petty’

A Donegal businessman has labelled a letter to the Irish Times, complaining of the an experience by a visitor to the county ‘petty’.

The correspondence appeared in the paper in recent days in which the writer outlined how on a visit to Donegal he received ‘woeful’ coffees, ‘second rate’ food and had to listen to pop music during a visit to one café.

Former Councillor Johnny McGuinness who is the proprietor of McGuinness’ Bar told the Nine til Noon Show that the man expressing his dissatisfaction through a national paper wasn’t the appropriate action:

 

Letter in full:

Sir, – No doubt there are myriad challenges besetting the hospitality sector in Ireland. However, there may also be some problems of their own making.
My wife and I are currently on our annual holiday in Donegal. Yesterday morning, we had breakfast in a fairly modern cafe. Sadly, the coffees were woeful. We paid almost €4 for what was basically hot milk.
At lunch time we went to a pub restaurant. There were foreigners and Irish people inside. The television at the bar was on. Thankfully no sound, but if you were sitting at a certain angle, you could not miss the UK game show being broadcast.
In a county renowned for its traditional music, the music we had to listen to was second-rate English pop.
However, the barman seemed to like it.
Despite the fact that there were some plaques at the door declaring this place to have been designated as a good place to eat, the food was second rate. My soup was from a catering pack. My wife’s salad had brownish leaves of lettuce in it. I wondered what the nearby Germans and Americans made of their food.
Thankfully, the previous day we had fine food and coffee in a very unpretentious café at another location in Donegal. No music. No TVs.
I think your paper would be doing the hospitality sector a favour if it reviewed these kinds of places as well as the fancier restaurants. Occasionally, you could also send out one of your music critics to review what is being pumped out over their speakers. – Yours, etc,
JOHN BURNS,
Blackrock,
Co Dublin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Complaint about Donegal hospitality experience labelled ‘petty’

22 August 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised after Donegal Town crash

22 August 2024
buncrana leisure centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Cllr believes new swimming strategy is opportune time to get new leisure centre over the line

22 August 2024
Muff Driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outage after dangerous driving incident in Muff

22 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Complaint about Donegal hospitality experience labelled ‘petty’

22 August 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised after Donegal Town crash

22 August 2024
buncrana leisure centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana Cllr believes new swimming strategy is opportune time to get new leisure centre over the line

22 August 2024
Muff Driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outage after dangerous driving incident in Muff

22 August 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out in Strabane and Derry as part of dissident republican activity investigation

22 August 2024
Mica House 4
News, Top Stories

SEAI hosting information event for defective block homeowners

22 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube