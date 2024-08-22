Derry security alert declared elaborate hoax

The security alert at the Skeoge Link Road in Derry has ended after being declared an elaborate hoax.

Shortly before 1pm this afternoon it was reported that a suspicious object had been found near a roundabout in the area.

Officers attended the scene and a number of roads were closed as examinations were carried out.

The object has been taken away for further forensic examination and all roads have re-opened.

An investigation is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to come forward.