Schools will find out more details in the next few weeks about plans for a phone ban in secondary schools.

The Education Minister has confirmed she wants to look at a ban in post-primary for the entire school day, including lunch breaks.

It’s understood Norma Foley will now write to schools to give advice on how this would work.

Lisa Molloy from the Irish Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy says banning phones is only one part of protecting students’ mental health: