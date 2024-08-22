HSE confirms appointment of Dr Charles McManus to Ardara Health Centre

The HSE has confirmed that a GP has been successfully recruited for Ardara.

Dr Charles McManus will take up the position at Ardara Health Centre tomorrow.

The surgery will be closed tomorrow to facilitate the transfer from Dr Mireille Sweeney who is retiring today and Dr McManus.

In the case of an acute medical emergency patients should contact 074 9544147 for medical advice or NoWDOC after 6pm.

The HSE has also advised that there will be no changes to the current service arrangements for patients in Lettermacaward.