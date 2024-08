Donegal beachgoers are told to be aware of an influx of mauve stinger jellyfish onto Maghery Beach.

Ionad an Mhacaire have issued the warning citing heavy seas as the reason for the increase.

A spokesperson says the jellyfish can produce a very painful sting and so far it’s known that one person has been stung.

Those planning on visiting the beach should exercise caution as these sea creatures are small and hard to see.

They also pose a risk to dogs.