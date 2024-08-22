SEAI hosting information event for defective block homeowners

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland is hosting an information event for defective block homeowners in Inishowen next month.

Information will be provided on the eligibility criteria and how to apply for SEAI energy efficiency grants.

SEAI officials will be present at the event which is being hosted in partnership with the Inishowen Development Partnership on September 23rd at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana at 7pm.

Members of the local construction sector are also being encouraged to come along and learn about registering as an SEAI contractor.

Pre-booking for the event is required.