Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Agricultural sheds damaged by fire in Raphoe

A fire has caused damage to agricultural sheds near Raphoe.

The blaze broke out at the sheds at around 8pm last night.

The fire was brought under control by the fire service.

Gardai say there are no reports of any injuries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

waw-errigal-derryveagh
News, Top Stories

€147,449 in funding for Donegal under Town Centre First initiative

23 August 2024
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Travellers are being failed by education system’ – Hugh Friel, Donegal Travellers Project

23 August 2024
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Agricultural sheds damaged by fire in Raphoe

23 August 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai at scene of car fire in Letterkenny

23 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

waw-errigal-derryveagh
News, Top Stories

€147,449 in funding for Donegal under Town Centre First initiative

23 August 2024
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Travellers are being failed by education system’ – Hugh Friel, Donegal Travellers Project

23 August 2024
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Agricultural sheds damaged by fire in Raphoe

23 August 2024
Garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai at scene of car fire in Letterkenny

23 August 2024
Buncrana life boat station is located north of the town beside Lough Swilly.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mystery of loud banging noise in Buncrana continues

23 August 2024
downings pier
News, Top Stories

Parts of Donegal experience high tide

23 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube