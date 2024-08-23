Agricultural sheds damaged by fire in Raphoe

A fire has caused damage to agricultural sheds near Raphoe.
The blaze broke out at the sheds at around 8pm last night.
The fire was brought under control by the fire service.
Gardai say there are no reports of any injuries.
