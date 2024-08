A Book of Condolence will open today in Derry in memory of Nell McCafferty.

The funeral of the journalist and feminist activist will take place at 12:30pm this afternoon at St. Columba’s Church, Longtower , Derry.

She died on Wednesday at a nursing home in Donegal at the age of 80.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, will officially open the Book of Condolence today in the Guildhall at 3pm.

A link is also available on derrystrabane.com.