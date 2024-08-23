Cash and medals stolen from Derry home

An investigation has been launched after a home in Derry was burgled.

Sometime between 11pm on Wednesday night and 11:20am the following morning, entry was forced onto the property in Beechwood Avenue via the front door.

A substantial sum of cash was stolen from a bedroom as well as a quantity of medals which are of personal value to the owner.

The occupants were not home at the time of the incident.

PSNI are asking those who may have witnesses any suspicious activity or have relevant information to get in touch.