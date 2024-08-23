Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh not contesting general election

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh has announced that he will not contest the upcoming general election.

The Letterkenny Councillor was nominated by a number of people and put forward for selection to represent Fine Gael in Donegal.

In a statement to Highland Radio News, he has confirmed he will not be contesting the convention for nomination of Fine Gael candidates to contest the general election.

Cllr Kavanagh has thanked all who nominated him for selection and the support he has received which he says has been humbling, inspiring and greatly appreciated.

He has wished the remaining candidates the best of luck.

As Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, he says he looks forward to continuing to work hard for the people of Letterkenny and Donegal.

John McNulty and Senator Nikki Bradley are the two candidates seeking Fine Gael’s nomination to represent the Donegal constituency in the next general election.

The party’s selection convention will take place on Monday.