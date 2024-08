The Irish team competing at next weeks World U20 Track and Field Championships in Peru departed for South America on Thursday.

Tir Chonaill’s Fintan Dewhirst will take on the 400m hurdles. The Glenties man won silver at last years European Championships.

There are two Finn Valley men on the support staff, Neil Martin is Team Manager and Dermot McGranaghan is a coach.

Before they left for Peru, Oisin Kelly caught up with Neil as he takes another Irish team to a major competition…