Donegal County Museum receives over €8,000 in funding

The Donegal County Museum has received over €8,000 in funding to develop in-house exhibitions.

The first of the in-house exhibitions will shine a spotlight on the lives of Donegal women after independence and the other will focus on the working lives of people who emigrated from Donegal to Scotland between 1940 and 1990.

The exhibitions are set to be launched this year and next.

€171,850 in funding is being made available for projects across the country under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme.

