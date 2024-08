The Chairperson of the Donegal Hospice is inviting people to visit the in-patient unit in Letterkenny and view their expansion plans.

Speaking ahead of a weekend funding raising event in Derry, Isobel Rogers says the services of the hospice are in huge demand, and this expansion will help ensure the hospice continues to respond to the need that is increasing right across Donegal.

She says a lot of work has gone in to getting this right………