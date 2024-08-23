€147,449 in funding for Donegal under Town Centre First initiative

Funding has been announced for the development of a visitor hub at Errigal Mountain.

It’s part of a €2.6m allocation announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys today for Town Centre First projects.

Three towns in Donegal are to benefit from the funding which will assist local authorities in creating a pipeline of significant, well-developed projects.

€50,000 will go towards the development of a dedicated cultural arts venue on Main Street, Ardara, €50,000 has been allocated to develop a visitor hub at Errigal Mountain while just under €47,500 will complete public realm assessments and analyse the development of a public civil space in Dungloe.