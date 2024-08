Energy being created on wind farms in Donegal and the North West is being wasted.

That’s according to one of the six potential Fianna Fáil nominees for the upcoming General Election, Ben Harkin.

He says due to in inability to store or re-allocate electricity on the grid, hundreds of millions euros worth of energy going to waste with the cost being passed onto consumers.

Mr Harkin is calling for a Minister for Energy to be established: