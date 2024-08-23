Funeral of Nell McCafferty taking place today

The funeral of Nell McCafferty takes place in Derry today.
The journalist and feminist activist died on Wednesday at a nursing home in Donegal at the age of 80.
Her funeral takes places at St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower at 12.30 this afternoon.
