Hockey: Convoy’s Luke Witherow on Ireland side that defeated Malta in European B Qualifier Quarter-Final

Convoy’s Luke Witherow was in the Ireland team that claimed a record win in international hockey yesterday evening, as they defeated Malta 25-0.

Ireland, ranked nine in the world, cruised to victory over a Malta team ranked 72, in the fourth quarter-final of the European B qualifiers.

The game, which was played at Sports Campus Ireland, saw the Ireland team enter off the back of five Olympic pool matches and 16 FIH Pro League ties played earlier this year.

Ireland now advance to a semi-final against Poland at 2.15pm on Saturday afternoon, as the teams bid to reach the 2025 EuroHockey Championships in Monchengladbach in Germany.

Poland defeated Italy in a shootout today, while the other semi-final will see Wales, 17-0 victors over Luxembourg, in action against Czechia, 9-1 winners against Turkiye.