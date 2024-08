Dylan Browne McMonagle continued his superb form of late with another winner at Leopardstown yesterday evening.

The Letterkenny jockey rode the Joseph Patrick O’Brien trained “Evening Blossom” to victory as the 11/4 favourite in the 7:55PM race.

It’s the sixth win in the space of seven days for Browne-McMonagle, who is having a fantastic month on the saddle.

He’s back in action this evening in Killarney.

Fellow Donegal jockey Oisin Orr is also racing today – he has two rides in York.