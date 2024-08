The mystery of a loud banging noise in Buncrana continues.

The noise, thought to be a crow banger has been persisting all week through the day and night, impacting people in coastal parts of the town particularly.

Donegal County Council’s Environmental Team have carried out investigations in Buncrana. They now believed the noise could be emanating from the Western side of the Swilly.

Councillor Jack Murray says the ongoing issue is causing much distress: