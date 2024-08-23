Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Parts of Donegal experience high tide

Parts of Donegal experienced extremely high tide last night.

The water rose to high levels at Downings Pier and in Ramelton water overflowed the pier there onto adjoining roads.

A high tide advisory was in place yesterday.

