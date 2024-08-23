Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Brendan Byrne, Hugh Friel and Emma McGrath – topics include the Leaving Cert results and CAO system, RZLT and the number of routine health procedures for which people have to travel……..

A local developer tells us of the difficulties he has to face and we hear of a Heritage Week event in Clonmany looking at Old Wives Tales and traditional cures. The Exchange in Buncrana invites people to join the Food Pantry, and a special free facility to dispose of hazardous waste will be available in Letterkenny on Saturday week……….

That’s Entertainment with Michael and Katie includes a review of ‘It Ends With Us’, and we hear of Donegal Hospices’s expansion plans as they preview a special Vintage Show in Derry this weekend……..