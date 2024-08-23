Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Brendan Byrne, Hugh Friel and Emma McGrath – topics include the Leaving Cert results and CAO system, RZLT and the number of routine health procedures for which people have to travel……..  

A local developer tells us of the difficulties he has to face and we hear of a Heritage Week event in Clonmany looking at Old Wives Tales and traditional cures. The Exchange in Buncrana invites people to join the Food Pantry, and a special free facility to dispose of hazardous waste will be available in Letterkenny on Saturday week……….   

That’s Entertainment with Michael and Katie includes a review of  ‘It Ends With Us’, and we hear of Donegal Hospices’s expansion plans as they preview a special Vintage Show in Derry this weekend……..

Donegal Hospice
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Hospice Chairperson stresses importance of expansion plans

23 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 August 2024
Jimmy Kavanagh
News, Top Stories

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh not contesting general election

23 August 2024
Coolatee 2
News, Top Stories

Coolatee Sewerage Scheme completed

23 August 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

