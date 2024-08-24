Gary McDaid reacts to win over Four Masters: “There was a lot at stake today”

Glenswilly manager Gary McDaid was delighted to come away with the two points in today’s pulsating clash with Four Masters in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship in Donegal Town.

Having trailed by 7 points at once stage in the second half, McDaid’s team roared back into the game thanks to four unanswered points from talisman Michael Murphy and a goal from Jake Kelly.

It finished 2-09 to 2-07 in favour of the Glen men to make it three wins from three in the championship so far.

McDaid spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly after the full time whistle…

Oisin also spoke to Four Masters manager Kevin Sinclair after the game, who was disappointed to lose but says Glenswilly were the better side…