Gary McDaid reacts to win over Four Masters: “There was a lot at stake today”

Glenswilly manager Gary McDaid

Glenswilly manager Gary McDaid was delighted to come away with the two points in today’s pulsating clash with Four Masters in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship in Donegal Town.

Having trailed by 7 points at once stage in the second half, McDaid’s team roared back into the game thanks to four unanswered points from talisman Michael Murphy and a goal from Jake Kelly.

It finished 2-09 to 2-07 in favour of the Glen men to make it three wins from three in the championship so far.

McDaid spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly after the full time whistle…

 

Oisin also spoke to Four Masters manager Kevin Sinclair after the game, who was disappointed to lose but says Glenswilly were the better side…

 

Four Masters manager Kevin Sinclair
spider window
News

Wildlife expert says house spiders are important

24 August 2024
Male Criminal Stealing Or Dognapping Puppy During Health Lockdown
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI ‘Dog-nappers’ could be jailed for up to five years

24 August 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption to cause water supply disruptions in Greencastle

24 August 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating ‘suspicious death’ after house fire in Derry

24 August 2024
