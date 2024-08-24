Glenswilly come from 7 points down to edge championship thriller in Donegal Town

Glenswilly have beaten Four Masters 2-09 to 2-07 as the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship roared into life in Donegal Town this afternoon.

Two Senan Carr goals had Four Masters firmly in control of the contest at the beginning of the second half as they led 2-06 to 1-02.

Four unanswered points from Michael Murphy took Glenswilly back into the match and when Jake Kelly hit the net for the Glen men it set up a pulsating finish to the game.

With the full time report from Donegal Town, here’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne…