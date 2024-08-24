Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Glenswilly come from 7 points down to edge championship thriller in Donegal Town

Glenswilly have beaten Four Masters 2-09 to 2-07 as the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship roared into life in Donegal Town this afternoon.

Two Senan Carr goals had Four Masters firmly in control of the contest at the beginning of the second half as they led 2-06 to 1-02.

Four unanswered points from Michael Murphy took Glenswilly back into the match and when Jake Kelly hit the net for the Glen men it set up a pulsating finish to the game.

With the full time report from Donegal Town, here’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

spider window
News

Wildlife expert says house spiders are important

24 August 2024
Male Criminal Stealing Or Dognapping Puppy During Health Lockdown
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI ‘Dog-nappers’ could be jailed for up to five years

24 August 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption to cause water supply disruptions in Greencastle

24 August 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating ‘suspicious death’ after house fire in Derry

24 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

spider window
News

Wildlife expert says house spiders are important

24 August 2024
Male Criminal Stealing Or Dognapping Puppy During Health Lockdown
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI ‘Dog-nappers’ could be jailed for up to five years

24 August 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption to cause water supply disruptions in Greencastle

24 August 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating ‘suspicious death’ after house fire in Derry

24 August 2024
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leaving Cert students await CAO first round offers

24 August 2024
Back to School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Advice issued ahead of new school term

24 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube