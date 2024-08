The number of parking fines issued in Donegal has doubled in a year.

According to figures published by the Irish Independent, Donegal motorists were handed 10,018 parking tickets in 2023, compared to 4,892 in 2022.

Over €1.6 million was generated last year from parking fines and charges.

Parking fines in Donegal range from €40 to €150, with Wardens also issuing fines of €60 for non-display of correct tax disc (€60).

If not paid in 28 days, the amounts are increased by 50%.