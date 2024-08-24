Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI investigating ‘suspicious death’ after house fire in Derry

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a woman in Derry.

A fire was reported within a Harvey Street address at around 4.15am this morning.

Crews from NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, where a woman was then discovered in ground floor flat.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officers would ask anyone with information, or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call 101.

They are particularly keen to view any dash-cam or doorbell camera footage covering the area between 2am and 5am.

Closures remain in place at Waterloo Street and Chamberlain Street at this time and traffic disruption should be expected as a result.

