Rhys Irwin in action in Round 8 of British Superbikes Championship

Kilmacrennan superbike racer Rhys Irwin is competing in Round 8 of the British Superbikes Championship at Cadwell park this weekend.

The racing so far has seen mixed conditions with torrential rain for the practice sessions on Friday but the weather has improved today.

Rhys finished P2 with a good FP1 and qualified P11 on the 4th row of the grid.

With the improved conditions, Irwin rode a brave race taking his factory Kawasaki over the line in seventh position.

The second race will take place on Monday.