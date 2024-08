There was a spike in spending in cinemas, sports clubs, and spas during the final weeks of the summer holidays.

Bank of Ireland says there was a 50% increase in spending at GAA, soccer, and tennis clubs between August 5th and 18th.

The amount of money spent in amusement parks increased by 9 per cent during the same period.

Spending in spas increased by 25 per cent, and family clothing stores by 11%.